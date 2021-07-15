One admirable quality about Nigerian entertainers is the way they respect and pay homage to colleagues and legends in the industry before them

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, recently shared a throwback video of Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid and Juju legend, King Sunny Ade

Wizkid got on the stage and did not hesitate to prostrate fully as a sign of respect to the legend before they performed together

A Nigerian culture that is common to everyone regardless of their status is paying respect, and in the Yoruba culture, men prostrate while women kneel to greet.

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, recently shared a throwback video that got people hailing Wizkid on social media.

Wizkid prostrates to greet juju legend, Sunny Ade Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

The video showed the moment the Ginger crooner joined juju legend, King Sunny Ade on stage and prostrated as a sign of respect.

The singer was clearly excited to have been joined by his junior colleague on stage and they sang one of Wizkid's numbers before singing his.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians hail Wizkid

Read some of the comments under the post commending Wizkid below:

Anielorm:

"I fell in love with Wizkid because of the respect he showed Baba in this video. I love people who respect and honor the elderly."

Ogesignature.beautylounge:

"Nothin sweet me pass as e postrate."

Its_ceeflawless:

"Big Wiz is so big on respect."

Bitcoin_chief:

"Effortlessly amazing Wizzy."

Ayosyno:

"Omo see respect."

