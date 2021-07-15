AC Milan have been tracking Olivier Giroud for some time, with the Serie A side in dire need of a striker

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud look set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer after AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini confirming they have sealed a deal for the Frenchman.

Giorud has spent nine years in the Premier League, with his most successful spell coming at Chelsea. Photo: Getty Images.

Giroud has been subject of transfer speculation despite the Blues opting to hand him a contract extension earlier in June.

According to Mirror UK, Milan were favourites to land the experienced forward having been linked with a move to the club for some time now.

Maldini, who is now Milan's technical director has since come out to reveal the Italian side have all but sealed the signature of Giroud.

“Yes, [Giroud] should arrive tomorrow. Olivier is a champion and a fresh winner of the Champions League," he said.

“He is a very reliable player, what we were looking for since we need experienced players like him. We are the youngest team in Serie A," he added.

The Milan legend who spent an illustrious 25-year career at the San Siro went on to divulge the club are in talks to sign a younger striker to compete with Giroud.

Milan's decision to move for Giroud was occasioned by the club's dire need for a new striker following Ibrahimovic's season ending injury.

Giroud has spent the last nine years in England, turning out for London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal during the spell.

However, his most successful stint came at Stamford Bridge where he has won a number of titles including the Champions League and Europa League.

Despite being instrumental in Chelsea's recent success, the France international has often played a supporting role.

Tomori joins AC Milan

Giroud's imminent move to Milan comes only weeks after Fikayo Tomori, another Chelsea star joined the club.

