Popular Yoruba actress, Bimbo Afolayan has taken to social media with a beautiful phpoto of her daughter as she turns eight

The proud mother who expressed how blessed she is to have her daughter in her life was full of praises

Fans of the actress have taken to the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers for the birthday girl

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Afolayan is in a celebratory mood as her beautiful daughter, Aliyah clocks eight.

She shared an adorable photo of her baby girl on her Instagram page and in the caption,wrote beautiful words to the joy of her life.

Fans celebrate Bimbo Afolayan's daughter at 8 Photo credit: @bimboafolayan

Source: Instagram

Blessed to be your mother

The actress expressed how much her daughter means to her and hoped that she would get to teach her a lot of things before she faces the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Afolayan also wrote words of affirmations, reminding Aliyah that she is a gift, treasure and has been called to light up the world.

"To my daughter, Baby, you are the joy of my life, and I hope that I can teach you all of these things before you face the world on your own. I am so blessed to get to love you and be your mother. The world is better for having you in it, my love."

See post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Nigerians send birthday wishes

Read some of the comments under the actress' post below:

Iamcertified_eyinjueledumare:

"Happy birthday Princess."

Missjoyce_aiyeyi:

"She's so beautiful. Happy birthday dear..May heaven bless you and may you celebrate more years on earth in Jesus name. Amen!!"

Annysglam:

"Omg so cute. Many bless years ahead princess Aliyah."

Chrystaladoolstore:

"Happy birthday Aliyah you will find favor always."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Saheed Balogun celebrates son's birthday

Popular Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun took to social media to announce the birthday of one of his kids.

The actor on his Instagram page shared a photo of the young boy who is his look-alike and accompanied it with a beautiful writeup in the caption.

Balogun disclosed that he is proud of the young man his son is becoming and also showered him with prayers.

Source: Legit