Samuel Chukwueze who had been out of action for about two months has eventually returned to training

The Super Eagles winger was injured on his left leg in Villarreal’s Europa League semifinal clash against Arsenal

Chukwueze who is also on the radar of Ligue 1 club Lille has been spotted training hard ahead of the coming season

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze has returned to training after spending about two months on the sidelines following injury to his left leg.

During the first week of May, Spanish La Liga giants Villarreal stated that the youngster suffered serious injury on his left leg and will be out of action for some days or weeks.

Chukwueze suffered the knock while playing for Villarreal against Arsenal in the second leg of their Europa League semifinal clash at the Emirates stadium.

Samuel Chukwueze hopes for a better 2021-22 season. Photo: Samuel Chukwueze

Arsenal failed to score a goal against their visitors which sent the Gunners out of the championship as Villarreal went on to defeat Manchester United in the final to win the title for the first time in their history.

The club had said in a statement via Villarreal CF:

“The Nigerian footballer has suffered muscle damage to the quadriceps in his left leg.

“Medical tests carried out on Samu Chukwueze have confirmed muscular damage to the quadriceps in his left leg, which he picked up during the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final against Arsenal FC.”

And ahead of the forthcoming season, the 22-year-old was spotted in training with his colleagues in a post he personally shared on Facebook.

Chukwueze was seen working-out in the gym as he battles hard to keep himself fit in preparation for the next campaign.

French Ligue 1 side Lille eyeing Chukwueze

The Nigerian international could part ways with Spanish League giants Villarreal this summer despite having a deal with them until 2023.

He is reportedly wanted by Ligue 1 champions Lille after helping the Yellow Submarines win Europa League last campaign.

Although he was not dressed for the final against Manchester United due to injury, his contribution all through the competition played a key role in their becoming the champions.

Napoli to build squad around Osimhen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that reports from Italy claim that Serie A outfit Napoli are ready to build their team around Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the coming seasons.

The 22-year-old was a key member of the squad under ousted manager Gennaro Gattuso; and now new boss Luciano Spalletti is considering building his team around the Nigerian.

It was gathered that the tactician believes the former Nigeria Under 17 striker is capable of leading the squad’s attack in the forthcoming season.

