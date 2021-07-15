Victor Moses has continued his fine pre-season form for Spartak Moscow netting for them against Rubin Kazan

The encounter which occurred on Wednesday night, July 14, saw the Nigerian netting the first goal in 4-0 win

Victor Moses has now scored 4 goals for Spartak Moscow in their pre-season tourney and the new term will start next week

Spartak Moscow who are Russian side are currently seeing the best of Nigerian forward Victor Moses who has continued his impressive goal-scoring form for the side in the pre-season.

The former Super Eagles star scored the opening goal on Wednesday night, July 14, as Spartak Moscow defeated Rubin Kazan 4-0 in another pre-season friendly encounter.

Victor Moses gave his side the lead in the 10th minute via a penalty and all efforts by Rubin Kazan to restore parity in the first half were futile.

Strikes from Alexander Sobolev, Roman Zobnin and Georgi Dzhikiya sealed the emphatic victory for Spartak Moscow as they are now gradually confirming their readiness for the new season.

The result was Spartak Moscow's second straight win in the Premier Cup which is a pre-season tournament involving Russian Premier League clubs according to the report on GOAL and Allnigeriasoccer.

Victor Moses has scored four goals for Spartak Moscow in their pre-season games and the Nigerian star looks ready for the coming League season.

Interestingly, Spartak Moscow will also start their campaign in the coming League season against Rubin Kazan on July 24.

Meanwhile, Victor Moses hanged his international boots after the 2018 World Cup in Russia where Nigeria failed to go pass the group stages.

