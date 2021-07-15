Osinachi Ohale who already has 26 caps for the Super Falcons of Nigeria has joined Spanish outfit Deportivo Alaves

The 29-year-old Nigerian international defender has officially left Madrid CFF in Spain where she played last season

Ohale joins Alaves on a year-deal according to the club which released a statement over signing the star

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian international Osinachi Ohale has officially joined Spanish club Deportivo Alaves on a two-year contract according to reports from Complete Sports.

The Super Falcons defender who played for Madrid CFF will now continue her professional career with the Gloriosas.

According to a club statement, Ohale who has experience with European clubs will now play for the outfit for another two seasons.

Osinachi Ohale to continue professional football with Alaves. Photo: Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

The statement reads via Today NG:

“Deportivo Alavés and Osinachi Ohale have reached an agreement whereby the Nigerian defender becomes a new Albiazul player for the next two seasons.

”The new Gloriosas player also has experience in Europe, where she arrives in Sweden in the 2017/2018 campaign in the ranks of Vittsjö GIK and Växjö DFF the following season.

“The Nigerian defender moved to the Iberdrola League, where she played for CD Tacón in 2019/2020 and last season at Madrid CFF, after passing through Italy with AS Roma.”

Roosa Ariyo joins UDG Tenerife

Also, Super Falcons star Roosa Ariyo has completed a move to top Spanish women's league outfit UDG Tenerife this summer.

The 27-year-old Nigeria's women football star becomes the first player to join the Blue and White ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Ariyo spent the last two seasons at Finland's topflight side Tikkurilan Palloseura where she scored 21 goals and 15 assists in 25 league appearances in the process.

Her competitiveness on and off the ball attracted her to the Spanish club and she will represent them until June 2023.

According to the statement on Tenerife's official website, the Nigerian-Finnish football star was part of the University of Bridgeport team in the United States in the 19-20 academic year.

She also featured in the CC Monroe of that country between 2017 and 2019 where she scored 79 goals in 31 matches and a staggering 24 assists were recorded within that period.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Falcons of Nigeria forward Michelle Alozie has disclosed that she has a crush on Super Eagles impressive midfielder Alex Iwobi.

The 24-year-old Alozie disclosed this during an interactive session with OJB Sport on Instagram as cited by Nigerian outlet Brila FM via Facebook.

She was born in the United States ,but switched allegiance to play national team football for Nigeria and has featured in three matches for the Super Falcons, scoring one goal.

Source: Legit