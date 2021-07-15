Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti has finally shown her followers how her surprise birthday party went

The Yoruba film star turned a new age and her family and friends went all out to make the day a memorable one for her

Jaiye was extremely happy as she was spotted with a smiling face all through the activities of the day

Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti recently turned a year older and the film star shared lovely photos of the eleven outfits that she wore on social media.

Amazingly, she got a surprise birthday party that was put together by her loved ones. The Yoruba film star has shared lovely photos from the party.

Actress Jaiye Kuti shares photos from her birthday party. Photos: @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

Lovely photos from actress Jaiye Kuti's birthday

1. The hall

The Yoruba film star shared beautiful slides showing the simple yet stunning decoration of hall where she had her party.

Swipe left to see more:

2. Surprise

Jaiye also shared a photo showing the moment she walked into the venue. She was not expecting it.

3. Clebrant looking beautiful

The Yoruba film star took a seat at the high table as she posed for the camera.

4. The celebrant and her son

As expected, Jaiye's son was present at the party. In the caption that accompanied the post, the actress said she would love him forever.

5. Industry friend

Femi Adebayo was also present at the birthday party.

Reactions

funshine98:

"More grace in Jesus name."

omolashabighana:

"Pretty mama."

jumokeodetola:

"Splendid."

bimbooshin:

"Yeah! We did it."

officialtoyinadewale:

"Wowwww so sweet."

_shalomessentials:

"lovely momma."

