PSG complete the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal after winning Euro 2020 title

The goalkeeper was also named player of the tournament following his impressive display during the competition

Donnarumma completed his deal earlier today having already undergone medicals while on duty for Italy

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has completed a long-term move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain this summer.

The 22-year-old recently inspired the Azzurri to European Championship glory following their 3-2 triumph on penalties at Wembley Stadium.

He finalised his deal with the Parisians today having already undergone medicals during this summer's European competition.

Gianluigi Donnarumma after completing his move to PSG as a free agent. Credit - @psg

Source: Instagram

His performances at the continental championship earned him the player of the tournament beating Cristiano Ronaldo and others to the prize. Donnarumma told the official club website and reported by Football Italia.

"I am very happy to be part of a big club like Paris Saint-Germain.

"I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here. I want to win as much as possible with Paris and give joy to the supporters."

Donnarumma left AC Milan after his contract with them expired last month and will now become PSG's number one as he hopes to help them win their first-ever Champions League title. He made his Serie A debut at the age of 16.

The young goalkeeper will earn around €12 million per season at his new club until the summer of 2026.

