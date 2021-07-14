Lionel Messi has been delayed in his home country Argentina after bomb scare situation occurred at the Rosario airport

The Copa America winner was hours away from flying to Spain for vacation when a man at the airport claimed he had a bomb

Emergency protocols was immediately activated and all flights into and from the airport were suspended for about an hour

Following a bomb threat at the Rosario airport in Argentina, Lionel Messi’s private jet has been delayed as the superstar set to return to Spain.

This is coming days after the Argentina captain inspired La Albiceleste to Copa America glory at the just concluded tournament in Brazil.

SunSport are reporting that Messi was billed to return to Spain where he is expected to spend his summer holidays, but he was left stranded back home in Argentina.

It was gathered that barely hours before the superstar’s scheduled take off, man claimed to have a bomb in his suitcase.

The situation forced security operatives to activate emergency protocols as they suspended all flights and immediately evacuated the facility.

It was gathered that the situation calmed down after about an hour, but had caused a serious backlog of flights.

An airport statement reads via Mirror:

“At 11:50 am, the airport security police (PSA) activated the preventive emergency plan due to a situation of suspicion.

"The building was evacuated as a precaution."

Messi - who picked up his first international trophy last weekend - had hoped to spend a few weeks abroad with his family.

Messi expected to return to Barcelona

Barcelona can now heave a sigh of relief after Lionel Messi appears to have agreed to take a pay cut before re-joining them on a five-year deal this summer.

The Copa America champion has been without a club since his contract with the Catalans expired in June with some top European outfits already hoping they can sign him for free.

However, the Camp Nou outfit is not leaving anything to chance just to hold on to their legend who has won them a number of silverware since he broke into the first team in 2005.

One of Joan Laporta's projects, when he was re-elected as the president of the club earlier this year, was to talk the Argentine out of leaving at the end of his contract.

Jorginho wants Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year ahead of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

The 29-year-old inspired the Blues to Champions League triumph last season despite starting the 2020-21 season on a poor note.

He replicated his performance at the club level for his national team as Italy defeated England to win the European Championship for the second time in the history of the competition.

