Giorgio Chiellini has claimed that he put a curse on England forward Bukayo Saka before losing the penalty in EURO 2020 final

The Arsenal youngster missed the last penalty that gave Italy the title in the EURO 2020 final played at Wembley

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho also missed their kicks as only Harry Kane and Maguire netted

Giorgio Chiellini has stated clearly that he put a curse on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka before he played the decisive penalty in the EURO 2020 final which was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy over the weekend defeated England 3-2 on penalties to win the 2020 EURO title with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka missing the decisive penalty that ended England's hopes of winning the title.

Before the encounter, English fans stormed the streets thinking that their players would win the title, but they suffered heartbreak after the match.

Some fans were even spotted showing their annoyance after the encounter at Wembley, while many are of the views that England were robbed in the final.

Just before Saka took the kick, Chiellini screamed "Kiricocho!" which is a word that's been used by footballers for decades to impart bad luck on the opposition according to the report on GOAL and Eurosport.

Carlos Bilardo was said to have invented the world Kiricocho when he noticed that a fan was always present in his training when his players picked injuries.

The legendary Argentina coach then sent the fan to be watching training of his opponents so as for him have similar impact.

