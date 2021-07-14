Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has won his first title with the Argentine national team winning the Copa America

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner and his teammates were in joyous momentum after the 1-0 win over Brazil

Lionel Messi also had to stop his teammates from singing a derogatory song against Brazilian legend Pele

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi over the weekend showed his superb class of respect as he stopped his teammates in the national team from signing a derogatory music which Brazilian legend Pele could find offensive.

Argentina tried their best which paid off as goal from Angel Di Maria gave them the win over Brazil in the final of the 2021 Copa America which was played at the Maracana stadium.

It was also the first time that Lionel Messi will be winning a title with Argentina and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner went down on his knee in tears.

Lionel Messi and Argentine teammates celebrating. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi's teammates came around him after the final whistle against Brazil and pulled him up to join them in the post match celebration.

According to the report on Sportsbible, Rodrigo De Paul, who assisted Angel Di Maria's first-half goal, was set to sing a song about footballing legends Pele and Diego Maradona.

It's a chant essentially saying: "Brazilians, how bitter you look, Maradona is bigger/greater, greater than Pele."

However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner immediately stopped him from singing it, gesturing to him during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will now turn his attention to his future at Barcelona as the club's chiefs are expecting him to sign a new deal.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Argentina international Mario Kempes stated emphatically that Barcelona captain Lionel Messi can never be like Diego Maradona even if he should win four World Cup titles.

During his active playing time for clubs and country, Diego Maradona was one of the best strikers then considering the goals he scored and his attacking styles of football.

Diego Maradona was also instrumental in helping Argentina to win their last World Cup title as he played 91 games for his country netting 34 goals before re retired.

Recently, Lionel Messi helped Argentina to win the 2021 Copa America beating rivals Brazil in the final thanks to super goal from Angel Di Maria.

The 2021 Copa America title was Lionel Messi's first trophy with Argentina and football fraternities in the world have been hailing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner ever since.

Source: Legit Newspaper