Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus for another season according to the club’s vice-president Pavel Nedved

Juventus stars are returning to Turin for medical and fitness tests, but the Portuguese striker is still being expected

A curious fan had visited the club to make enquiries about Ronaldo, and the club boss informed him that Ronaldo will remain with the Old Lady

The vice-president of Juventus football club of Italy Pavel Nedved has confirmed that Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo will remain a player of the Italian club.

Ronaldo who joined the Old Lady in 2018 still has a contract with the club that runs until the end of next season according to BeSoccer.

The 36-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with several clubs in recent times and there are concerns in Italy over the future of the superstar.

And Juventus have kicked-off their pre-season activities and most of the players who did not participate in Euro 2020 and Copa America are already having their medicals and fitness tests ANSA reports.

A curious fan reportedly asked the Nedved during a fitness session for the team led by Massimo Allegri.

The club official assured that Cristiano Ronaldo "will continue" at the Turin and is expected in the coming days to participate in the preseason.

Ronaldo linked with PSG

Days after crashing out of the EURO 2020, Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly interested in making a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain so as to have reunion with Sergio Ramos.

Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos played together to Real Madrid for years winning incredible titles before they both departed the Spanish club.

Sergio Ramos recently left Real Madrid after the end of the 2020/21 Spanish La Liga season in which Los Blancos lost the title to Atletico Madrid on the last day of the term.

Ronaldo is seriously considering his future in Serie A after a poor season from the Old Lady which saw them scrape Champions League qualification.

And several reports claim that the former Real Madrid forward is impressed with Paris Saint-Germain's signings so far and could make a move.

Ronaldo ends Euro 2020 as top scorer

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the top scorer award at the Euro 2020 competition after scoring five goals before his side crashed out in the Round of 16.

Despite his age of 36, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner found the back of the net five times in just four games to win the award ahead of Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick who also scored five goals.

Ronaldo picked up what award because he played fewer minutes at Euro 2020, and also had an assist.

