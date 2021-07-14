A brilliant Nigerian lady who made a name for herself at Babcock University after graduating with 4.91 CGPA has spoken about her past anxiety

Omolola revealed that even while she had a good grade in 100 level, she was scared her performance may crumble

The lady appreciated God for making hard work pay off as she looked forward to greater achievements post-graduation

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian lady who graduated on Sunday, June 27, as she became the overall best student of Babcock University with a CGPA of 4.91 has spoken about her success story on LinkedIn.

The mass communication graduate said when she was in her first year, she thought the best she would come out with would be second class.

The lady had to deal with performance anxiety while in school. Photo source: Omolola Okunlola

Source: UGC

She was anxious

Omolola revealed that during her first semester in the school, after calculating her grades, she said: “…whatever happens will happen.”

The smart lady disclosed that despite having a 4.909 GPA, she was very anxious about keeping up with the performance.

She added:

“The results came out and I started with a first class (4.909 to be exact). I was elated but I was also riddled with anxiety. ‘What if I can’t maintain this? This is too high. Everyone is looking at me now’.”

God did it!

Omolala said despite the fact that people were congratulating her in the first year, she was very scared of what could happen after.

According to the lady, God strengthened her and made her hard work pay off. In Omolola's post, she shared a photo showing her holding numerous awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Another brilliant student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man, Ibrahim Alimi, whose news went viral days ago as he emerged as the best graduating student in both sciences and in the whole University of Lagos (UNILAG), made some revelations.

He revealed that Wednesday, July 7, will always be a day to remember in his life. To achieve academic fame, the man had to pull off a CGPA of 4.98 out 5.0 at his department of mechanical engineering.

With that, he was given four awards and 15 prizes. In a LinkedIn post, the man appreciated the support he got from his family, friends, classmates, and others who supported him during the journey.

Source: Legit.ng