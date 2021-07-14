D'Tigers honour Sound Sultan again as they observed a minute of silence for the legendary singer before exhibition game vs Australia

They already dedicated their victories over USA and Argentina to the late 44-year-old who died of cancer last weekend

Meanwhile coach Mike Brown and his boys tasted defeat for the first time during their preparations for Tokyo 2020 against the Aussies

Sound Sultan's legacy in the Nigerian basketball industry will linger on for a long time as D'Tigers pays tribute to the late music legend in the United States.

The country's senior national team observed a minute silence for the departed just before their pre-Olympic exhibibition game against Australia in Las Vegas.

Although it wasn't a happy ending for Coach Mike Brown's men who suffered a massive 108-69 defeat as they continued their preparations for this summer's events in Tokyo.

They had recorded back-to-back triumphs over USA and Argentina in their last two games but couldn't replicate their form against the Austrilians who they will face again in the group stage of the competition about two weeks from now.

However, regardless of their 39 points deficit in the game, D'Tigers still remain one of the top teams to watch out for at the Games.

How the game went

Australia got the game started after claiming the first quarter with 26-13 points and ended the first half of the game with a comfortable 20-point lead with scores standing at 49-29 points as reported by Punch.

They continued their domination in the third quarter after opening a 38-point lead to end the quarter 84-46, then clocking the 100-point mark to win by 39 points ending the game 108-69.

Meanwhile, after their triumph against USA and Argentina, the Ngeria Basketball Federation had dedicated the victories to Sound Sultan, one of the pillars of the game during his lifetime.

And they took it a step further by maintaining silence in 60 seconds just to pay tributes to him before the game tipped off.

