Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford could potentially miss the first two months of the season after deciding to undergo shoulder surgery.

Rashford is set to undergo shoulder surgery and could miss a large part of the opening weeks of the season. Photo by Marc Atkins.

The 23-year old had a scan on Tuesday, July 13 in his shoulder, which has been a problem for him for a big part of last season.

According to BBC, it was determined that the damage was so severe that rest alone could not repair it and the England forward subsequently requires surgery.

Further reports indicate the surgeon will not be available until the end of July.

If he goes ahead with the surgery, Rashford will be out for at least 12 weeks which will be a massive blow for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

News that Rashford might undergo surgery first came to light on Tuesday when Manchester United’s incoming signing Jadon Sancho underwent a medical ahead of a £73m from Borussia Dortmund.

Last season, Rashford was not in his sparkling best but still managed to bag 11 goals in 37 Premier League appearances.

He also featured five times for England in the Euros but did not make the impact he would have hoped for as Gareth Southgate often preferred the likes of Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling.

In the Euro 2020 final, Rashford made a late cameo and was among the penalty takers as the game against Italy was forced to spot kicks after a 1-1 draw past extra time.

However, along with Bukayo Saka and Sancho. Rashford missed his penalty to deny England their first taste of silverware in a major tournament in decades.

What Rashford said after Euro disappointment

While he was regretful about his penalty miss, Rashford came out with a scathing statement against some of his critics, who subjected him to vile racist abuse after his penalty miss.

"I don't even know where to start and I don't even know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time. Rashford said.

''My penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.''. He added.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Marcus Rashford tendered an apology for the penalty he missed in the EURO 2020 final for England against Italy which smashed the hopes of the Three-Lions winning a title since 1966.

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were the three players who missed the penalties for England against Italy and they were attacked by fans after the encounter.

