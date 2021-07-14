Florentino Perez once stated that Real Madrid players are unreliable as he further branded Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez as “frauds”

Pérez is a Spanish businessman, civil engineer, former politician, and the current president of Real Madrid as well as chairman

An audio from 2006 has leaked online revealing how the two-time president of the club hit out at several legends

PAY ATTENTION:

A leaked audio from year 2006 has revealed how Real Madrid president Florentino Perez made stunning comments about club legends Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez.

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting via El Confidencial that Perez made damning claims about both superstars branding them as “frauds”.

He alleged that Casillas was not a standard goalkeeper, saying he had been a big failure, before he went on to blast Raul Gonzalez as another fraud.

Florentino Perez blasts two players in leaked audio. Photo: David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

Perez said:

"Casillas is not a Real Madrid standard goalkeeper, what can I say? He's not and never has been. He has been a big failure of ours. The problem is people adore him, love him, talk to him, they defend him so much.

"He is one of the biggest frauds and the other is Raul, the two biggest Real Madrid frauds are first Raul and second Casillas."

He further lambasted other team members in the audio clip saying the stars could not be depended on.

"The players are very selfish, you can't count on them for anything. If you do, you've made a mistake and they'll let you down, it's ridiculous. I have an awful view of the players."

Sergio Ramos hits out at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has taken a swipe on the Spanish club after completing his transfer to French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, Republic World Reports.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year-contract with the French giants and delivered a brilliant response aimed at his former club.

Ramos saw off his contract with the La Liga side last month after spending 16 trophy-laden years at the Spanish capital.

Several clubs has jostled for his signature including Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea, but he has officially joined PSG.

Who is Real Madrid’ greatest?

Legit.ng earlier reported that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of legendary Zinedine Zidane in the 50 greatest Real Madrid players of all time as cited in SPORTbible.

Alfredo Di Stefano who played at the club between 1982 and 1984 remains the greatest player to ever feature for Los Blancos, while Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list.

Making up the top-three is Paco Gento who scored 128 La Liga goals in 428 appearances in his eighteen-year spell between 1953 and 1971.

Source: Legit.ng