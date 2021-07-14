D'Tigers who are the Nigerian Basketball team on Wednesday morning, July 14, suffered a defeat against Australia

The loss was the D'Tigers first in their exhibition tourney in the United States having defeated USA and Argentina

Nigerian players and their coaches will this week be traveling to Japan for the Summer Olympics where they will play in group B

Coach Mike Brown of the D'Tigers has suffered his first defeat in charge of the Nigerian Basketball team after suffering 108-69 loss against Australia in what was a tough game on Wednesday morning, July 14.

The Nigerian Basketball senior team have for the past days been in America preparing for the Summer Olympics which will start in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.

D'Tigers started their exhibition tourney in America on an impressive note beating mighty United States in their first game which was an encounter that made Nigerians happy.

Sports pundits, fans and many Nigerians praised the D'Tigers for their win over the world's number one as far as Basketball is concerned and that spurred them to success in their second game.

In their second exhibition game, the D'Tigers defeated world's number four Argentina on Tuesday morning, July 13 in another awesome performance by the Nigerian players.

How D'Tigers defeat came against Australia

According to the report on Ripple and Complete Sports, Nigeria trailed from the first quarter of the game, losing 13-26 to the Australians. And by the end of the first half, Nigeria were 29-49 behind.

The Australians who are believed to be understrenght went on to take the third quarter and also the fourth quarter to seal a massive 108-69 points win over Nigeria.

Nigeria and Australia are in the same group B for the Olympics and they will be meeting in the second game.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how D'Tigers triumphed over the United States and Argentina basketball teams have been dedicated to the late music legend Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

The music artiste passed on earlier this month after a long battle with a terminal disease and has already been buried according to Islamic rites.

However, the Nigeria Basketball Federation has now paid tribute to the late music superstar with the pre-Olympics back-to-back victories.

Sound Sultan's family confirmed he died of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma and pleaded for privacy during these difficult times.

