Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have rejoined their Leicester City teammates as preseason preparations commence in earnest.

Both stars were instrumental to their Europa League qualification as well their historic FA Cup triumph last campaign.

After spending a few weeks with their family and friends in Nigeria and Ghana, they are now back to training with the other players in their all-new training facility, located in Seagrave.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi during one of Leicester City training sessions in January 2020. Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City

Source: Getty Images

The King Power Stadium outfit posted images of their stars enjoying the ambiance on their official Instagram page earlier this week.

Ndidi spent some time playing street football with some of his friends alongside Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo while spending most of his time in the gym keeping fit.

Iheanacho will be looking to improve on his goalscoring ability in the coming season after scoring 12 goals and two assists in 25 Premier league League appearances last season.

Leicester shared photos of the two Nigerian players as Iheanacho arrived at the training ground while Ndidi was all smiles as he reconnected with his club teammates.

