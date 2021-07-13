Cristiano Ronaldo is going boating-cruising with his partner Georgina on holiday after a hectic campaign last season

The 36-year-old made a post on his Instagram handle professing his love for the mother of their five children

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot despite his team crashing out of the competition in the round of 16

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cristiano Ronaldo has never hidden his love for his long time partner Georgina Rodriguez as the pair were spotted on a boat cruise while on holiday, Instagram.

The past season was a very busy one for the Portugal captain both for club and on international levels.

The 36-year-old will be disappointed with the outcome of this year's result with Portugal and Juventus in terms of winning trophies.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was sitting pretty with his lover Georgina on a boat cruise as the Spanish model held on to her man with smiles written all over her face.

Ronaldo's year so far

However, CR7 will not be too hard on himself after winning the Euro 2020 Golden Boot, emerging the tournament's all-time topscorer and becoming the joint-top national team goalscorer with 109 strikes.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are having all the time with each other on the summer holiday. Photo @cristiano

Source: Instagram

His future at Juventus is still in doubt after landing only the Coppa Italia and helping his team finish fourth in Serie A last season, there is a lot to get out of Ronaldo's mind on the summer holiday.

It was unfortunate Ronaldo was unable to help his native country Portugal progress beyond the Euro 2020 round of 16 after losing to Belgium.

It could also put a dent in his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or for the sixth time after his fiercest rival Lionel Messi won Copa America, as well as going home with the Golden Boot and MVP awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is a difficult player to work with according to former Juventus striker David Trezeguet, The Sun.

Despite scoring 101 goals in 133 appearances for the Bianconeri since his 2018 arrival from Real Madrid the French icon still believes Ronaldo has problems with his teammate.

The Old lady picked the last Champions League spot in Serie A last season after they were dethroned by Inter Milan for the Scudetto.

Source: Legit.ng