Middlesbrough forward Uche Ikpeazu has stated clearly that he is ready to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The 26-year-old who was born is England is eligible to play for Nigeria as his dad is a Nigerian while his mother is Ugandan

Ikepeazu explained that former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has also told him to represent Nigeria

Uche Ikpeazu who currently plays for Championship side Middlesbrough has sensational admitted that he is interested in playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the future.

The 26-year-old forward was born in the United Kingdom by a Nigerian man and Ugandan mother and he has the right to play for any nation of his choice between the two.

Last year, Uche Ikpeazu was invited into the Ugandan national senior team for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, but he was unable to play due to the disturbance of COVID-19 which made CAF cancel the game.

The joy and ambition of all players playing professional football is to represent their countries and Uche is now open to wear the Super Eagles shirt.

According to the report on Complete Sport and GOAL, the former Blackpool star was recently in Nigeria where he confirmed his readiness to play for the three-time African champions.

Uche Ikpeazu's reaction

“And now that I am at Middlesbrough, my mind is telling me to play for the national team of Nigeria, that is a fact and I believe that I can achieve that because I have got all the tools and the ability to go and do well for the Super Eagles.

“Like I said before, I am still available for one reason or the other, having not managed to play for Uganda and when I was in Nigeria, my good friend, Odion Ighalo was even convincing me that I should play for the Super Eagles with the ability that I have got.''

