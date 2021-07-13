Manny Pacquiao has undermined Floyd Mayweather as he tips his forth coming opponent Errol Spence Jr, ahead of his rival

The WBC and the IBF welterweight belts will be put on the line when the Pacman faces undefeated American Spence Jr,

Mayweather outscored the Filipino when they clashed in 2015 and a second fight has failed to materialize since then

Manny Pacquiao is on a quest to regaining the world title as he is set to challenge WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21.

The 42-year-old Filipino believes that the undefeated American fighter is a better opponent than his long time rival Floyd Mayweather, Boxing Online News, Inquirer Sports.

Pacquiao and Mayweather rivalry

The Pacman and the Pretty Boy battelled back in 2015 where the American was given the victory by all three judges.

The fight was the biggest in boxing's pay-per-view event and a rematch was requested by Pacquiao's camp but an agreement was not reached.

Pacquiao's comments about Mayweather

The Filipino political is now back in business to challenge for the strap following impressive wins over Keith Thurman and Adrien Borner.

Pacquiao who began his training camp in Los Angeles spoke in a press conference ahead of much-anticipated clash with Spence Jr.

Manny Paquiao believes his next opponent Errol Spence Jr, is a better fighter than Floyd Mayweather. Photo by Bob Thomas and Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

"Errol is a very difficult fight for me, perhaps one of the most difficult in my career.

"I have decided to pick because I want to give a good fight to the fans and I want a real fight.

"Errol is undefeated young and dedicated to his career. He's not any easy opponent and he's the kind of fighter never to under-estimate. I cannot underestimate him.

"I believe that Errol is better than Mayweather and is a better fighter than Mayweather."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Manny Pacquiao has lashed out at Floyd Mayweather who claimed the Filippino is fighting for the money, not for the love of boxing, Marca, Trangquetoi.

The 42-year-old is preparing to take on the unbeaten WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr, on August 21, with both titles on the line.

The eight-division weight champion is looking to wear another strap after defeating Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman in unanimous point victories to become the number one contender for the welterweight strap.

