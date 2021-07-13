The news of the tragic passing of one of Nigeria's music industry's finest, Sound Sultan, hit social media on July 11 and it is still hard for quite a lot of people to come to terms with the fact that he is no more.

The late singer lived a great life, worthy of emulation and he will be sorely missed. Another part of his life that made him stand out was his fashion sense.

Sultan didn't care much for flaunting designers and he successfully carved a niche for himself with his unique headpieces, beanies, berets and hats he wore everywhere.

Sound Sultan had a wide collection of headpieces Photo credit: @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng takes look at the late singer's Instagram profile and put together some of his impressive fashion moments.

1. Beanies

Sound Sultan showed up to a lot of places wearing different colours of beanies. He was comfortable having his head covered almost at all times.

The late singer found a way to incorporate the fashionable headpiece into almost every outfit, casual or semi-formal.

He had them in different colours.

2. Bejewelled caps

This is perhaps the most fashionable accessory anyone can think of adding to their daily wardrobe.

The late singer had a collection of caps that appeared to be have been specially made for him, intricately adorned with beads and shiny pieces.

3. Hats

Sound Sultan wore a lot of hats during his days and his entire cap collection must be an impressive sight to behold.

The late singer wore his hats on any outfit as long as he was in the mood to rock it.

4. Berets

Berets are timeless and Sound Sultan made sure to bring that statement to life. He wore his berets on casual outfits and even paired them with suit jackets.

5. Durags

Sound Sultan also rocked durags on his casual outfits and he bodied every look as usual.

Teju Babyface pays tribute to Sound Sultan

Popular TV host, Teju 'Babyface' Oyelakin just like many others took to social media to react to the tragic death of singer, Sound Sultan.

Babyface shared a video of the late singer, who was introduced on stage by veteran actor, RMD, at his show in 2006 performing some of his popular numbers.

Taking to the caption, he disclosed that a constant thing Sound Sultan did for everyone he knew was to show up for them.

Source: Legit