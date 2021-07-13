Man United have been tracking Raphael Varane for a long time, with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer said to be targeting the Frenchman to partner him with Harry Maguire

Reports suggest United are not far off from agreeing personal terms with the World Cup-winning defender

Real Madrid are demanding a fee of €50million for Varane, while Man United are said to be offering €45m

Having already landed Jadon Sancho from Dortmund, Solskjaer is believed to be keen to bolster his squad further in readiness for the new season

Man United reportedly look set to land the signing of Real Madrid defender and long-term transfer target, Raphael Varane.

Varane has just one year left on his current deal at Santiago Bernabeu, with reports suggesting he is now open to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils are not far off from agreeing a deal with the France international.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer said to be targeting the Frenchman to partner him with Harry Maguire. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

While negotiations between involved parties have been described as slow, United are said to be confident of sealing a transfer for the experienced defender in the coming weeks.

It is believed Varane's valuation could be the stumbling block over an agreement, with ABC claiming United and Real are still haggling over a price for the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos, who recently lost Sergio Ramos on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be ready to cash in on the 28-year-old but are demanding a fee of €50million while Unite are offering €45m.

The development surrounding Varane's transfer comes only days after United wrapped up a deal for Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

