Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to pen appreciation notes to three out of his four baby mamas for doing a great job with his kids

The talent manager dedicated a post to each of them on Instagram but left out his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa who is always dragging him on social media

Nigerians have reacted to Ubi's post, noting that he refused to acknowledge Iheuwa because she has allegedly found love with another man

Popular talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has got people on social media talking after he took to social media to specially thank three out of the four women who have kids for him.

He shared photos of his ex-wife, actress Lilian Esoro and the two other women on his Instagram page, and accompanied it with a lovely writeup.

Ubi Franklin shares photos of his baby mamas Photo credit: @ubifranklintriplemg

Source: Instagram

There's no clear reason as to why Franklin left out his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa, but she is the only one who has constantly dragged him on social media.

Thank you, Mummy Jay

Ubi and Lilian Esoro have a son together and in his post to her, appreciated her for always holding it down and making sacrifices for him.

He noted that it has been five years of different levels of emotions and love, and also thanked his son's maternal grandmother.

"This picture will be 3 years this weekend as Jayden Turns 5. It’s been 5 years of Different level of emotions and Love. I want to Appreciate Mumy Jay for always holding it down, we made unplanned sacrifices for Our son, Jayden First always."

Check out the post below:

Thank you, Mummy Zee

According to Ubi, his second baby mama is a strong woman and even though she gives him trouble, their daughter fights on his behalf.

He thanked her for doing so much, holding it down on his behalf and also prayed for her.

"Mumy zee. Strong woman, you Dey give me wahala and my daughter Dey give you wahala back. Thank you so much for holding it down always."

Thank you, Mummy Shiloh

In his post to his South Africa based third baby mama, Ubi appreciated her for the amazing job she has been doing with their son, Shiloh.

"Not her Birthday, but I want to Appreciate her for the Job she has been doing with my son Shiloh. GOD has show me mercy, He looked past our sin, Our Guilt, our Shame and poured your Love."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Ubi's action got people talking, read some comments below:

Blaack__diamondd:

"Cos Sandra is getting married she’s now problematic? Jokes on you Ubi."

Ebaycarder:

"Abraham Of Our Time. One Of Them Got Married And Shes Problematic To You."

Kaylieparis:

"He's the problem and not the women in his life, and that's on period."

Chimamakacynthia:

"No woman deserves this at all."

Ubi Franklin addresses people who call him father Abraham

Ubi is well known for being in the news courtesy of his baby mamas, he has four of them under his belt.

He addressed people who have labelled him father Abraham on social media because he has four kids from different women while praising their faves who are also guilty of the same thing.

The talent manager also noted that there are many celebrities who are sugar daddies and sponsors for their numerous side chicks but he has been calm because he is a decent person.

Source: Legit Nigeria