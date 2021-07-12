England fans have expressed their dissatisfaction after players decided to remove their silver medals after losing to Italy

Players like Ben Chilwell, Phil Foden, Reece James, Jude Bellingham and Conor Coady took off their medal while Jordan Henderson left his

The Italians courageously fought back and emerged victorious despite going behind in the second minute of the game

England bowed out of Euro 2020 with a silver medal but their fans are disappointed with players for immediately removing their runners-up medals, Sport Bible.

The Three Lions lost gallantly to eventual winners Italy on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw during regulation time.

England players removed their medals immediately after getting around their necks and the fans are not happy about it. Photo by Paul Ellis and Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the game

Luke Shaw got the English side in pole position following his second-minute strike but Leonardo Bonnuci silenced the fans at the Wembley Stadium with the equalizer.

The match went into extra time and both sides could not find the back of the net as the game proceeded into penalties.

Domenico Berardi and Harry Kane converted their spot-kicks but Andrea Belotti missed as Harry Maguire put England into the lead.

Bonucci did not make any mistake in scoring as Marcus Rashford had his penalty hit the post. At this point, both teams were level at 2-2.

It was the turn of Federico Bernadeschi to score as Jadon Sancho had his spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Jorginho was to seal the win if he scored but his stylish penalty was saved by Jordan Pickford to give the English side hope of taking the shootout into sudden death.

All Bukayo Saka needed to do was to score and level matters but Donnarumma made another fantastic save to win it for Italy.

Fans reaction to players

As players walked to receive their medals from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, some of them were caught on camera removing them which did not sit down well with the England faithful.

Ben Chilwell, Phil Foden, Reece James, Jude Bellingham and Conor Coady were among the players who were spotted taking their runners-up medals off.

One fan said:

"The disrespect the England players show by taking those medals off."

A second added:

"England taking off their silver medals?? Nah this is just childish."

A third then said:

"England showing a real lack of respect by removing their silver medals as soon as they’re given. Poor sportsmanship no matter how disappointed they must be."

A fourth commented:

"The way the England boys took their medals off instead of wearing them, man this hurts."

The Tottenham striker was also spotted consoling his teary wife, Katy, who wished her husband lifted the trophy at the expense of the Italians.

In the build-up to the match, Katy had shared a heartfelt message to her husband expressing how proud she was of him.

Source: Legit.ng