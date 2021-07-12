Vice president Yemi Osinbajo unveils Team Nigeria's kit for Tokyo Olympics 2020

The federal government hosted Team Nigeria ahead of their departure for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Professor Osinbajo representing president Buhari unveiled the kits that will be used at the events later this month

Sports minister Sunday Dare revealed that the kits were made in Nigeria and charged the athletes to represent the country well at the games

Professor Yemi Osinbajo represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the unveiling of Team Nigeria's kit for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer.

The event which took place at the statehouse banquet centre in Abuja also served as the send forth ceremony for the athletes with the sports minister Sunday Dare and former Super Eagles forward Daniel Amokachi in attendance.

Delivering the speech on behalf of the commander-in-chief, the vice president was said to have charged the sportsmen and women to make the country proud at this summer's events.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on behalf of President Buhari unveils Team Nigeria's 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games kits in Abuja on July 12. Photos: Tolani Alli

Minister of youths and sports Sunday Dare said

Also, the minister of youth and sports, Sunday Dare, said the athletes were ready to do the country proud and presented to the vice president, the made-in-Nigeria kits for the Nigerian contingent. He said:

“I am happy to announce today that the complete kit for Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Games was produced with a heavy dose of local content.

"We thank AFA Sports, Africa For Africa, a local sports equipment manufacturing company for delivering on the production of uniforms for Team Nigeria.

"This is a veritable testament and commitment of the Buhari administration to support and grow local content and industry in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.”

And after his charge, they proceeded to unveil the green-dominated kits including trainers while they posed for pictures.

Team Nigeria has not had good outings in the last few editions of the games after winning just one medal during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. It was the country's U23 national team that won the only medal.

Unlike in 1996, when they won 2 golds, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals - Mary Onyali and the men's football team were responsible for the topmost prizes while others came from other events.

Team Nigeria was also formally handed over to the Nigeria Olympic Committee by the Vice President and the Sports Minister.

