A young Ghanaian staked N4.8m on Italy to win the Euro 2020 final against England after 90 minutes

Despite, Italy's victory, the young man lost the money he staked

This is because the match ended 1-1 in regulation time with Italy winning on penalties

A young Ghanaian man known as Shugar Kwame has reportedly staked a whopping N4.8m on the Euro 2020 final.

The Azzurri of Italy are facing England's Three Lions in the final which is being played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

While the game is considered as anybody's game, Shugar Kwame strongly lives Italy is going to win. He has thus staked N4.8m on a win for them.

SHugar Kwame is optimistic Italy will win

In a video, the young man was seen driving in a Range Rover. He was heard chatting about his bet.

A photo of his bet slip was also included in the video.

Italy defeat England

Italy won the cup after defeating England on 3-2 penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

England took an early lead with left-back Luke Shaw opening the scoring in the second minute of the game.

It took another defender, Leonardo Bonucci, to equalise for Italy in the 67th minute.

During the penalty shootout, Italy missed their second kick with England scoring their first two.

But Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka took turns to miss their penalties to give Italy the advantage.

Did Shugar Kwame win?

Even though Italy defeated England and won the trophy as the young man had predicted, he lost his N4.8m

The news that the bettor had lost even though Italy won over England has got many wondering what might have happened.

Football betting rules

According to Mrs Lamptey, the rules on football is such that all bets are applicable in regulation time plus stoppage time or injury time only.

"If your prediction does not happen within this timeframe, your betting slip would be considered lost because extra time and penalties don't count.

So in the case of the young man placing his bet on Italy to score against England, the prediction should have happened within regulation time. The match however ended in a draw. Therefore the betting slip is a losing one.

If it happened that Italy had won the match in regulation time, the young man's betting slip would have won. Italy won the match on penalties, not in regulation time.''

Badu Kobi prophecy fails

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder of Glorious Wave Chapel International, has set himself up for trolls on social media.

This follows the failure of his prophecy about the Euro 2020 final match between Italy and England.

Italy's Azzurris faced the Three Lions of England in a crunch final at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Badu Kobi Italy vs England Euro 2020 final prophecy fails

Meanwhile, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, the founder of Glorious Wave Chapel International, has set himself up for trolling on social media over the Euro 2020 final.

Ahead of the game, Badu Kobi had prophesied in his church that the Three Lions was going to win what would have been their first silverware since the 1966 World Cup.

