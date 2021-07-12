Cristiano Ronaldo has bagged the Euro 2020 top scorer award ahead of Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick

Both strikers ended with five goals each, but Ronaldo was handed the award because he played lesser minutes and also had an assist

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy won the player of the tournament, while Spain’s Pedri was named young player of the competition

Euro 2020 tournament has come to an end with Italy defeating England via 3-2 penalties to claim the title after it had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

It was excitement all through the competition with some of the biggest games in football history coming up as well as brilliant individual performances.

Euro 2020 came to an end on Sunday with Italy beating England on penalties to only win their second European Championship.

Sport Skeeda reports that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed the top scorer award at the competition after scoring five goals before his side crashed out in the Round of 16.

Despite his age of 36, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner found the back of the net five times in just four games to win the award ahead of Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick who also scored five goals.

Ronaldo picked up what award because he played fewer minutes at Euro 2020, and also had an assist, Sport Star reports..

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma won the player of the tournament award complimenting the solid defense of the Azzurri throughout the competition.

18-year-old Spanish star Pedri won the Euro 2020 young player of the tournament award as he was a key cog in Luis Enrique’s system, and barely put a foot wrong with his passing and tenacious displays.

Bonucci trolls England fans

Meanwhile, Leonardo Bonucci was the hero for Italy in their Euro 2020 triumph at Wembley Stadium after scoring the crucial goal that helped them stretch the game into extra time, and then penalties.

After helping his side lift their second European Championship title, Bonucci rubbed the defeat on the English fans' faces after going to the camera to say as reported by Sport Bible.

"More pasta! We need to eat more pasta!"

The Italians stretch their unbeaten run to 34 games in all competitions after the triumph over Gareth Southgate's men in front of their home fans.

Southgate wants to lead England to Qatar

Legit.ng earlier reported that England manager Gareth Southgate seems to be putting the Euro 2020 final match disappointment behind him stating that he hopes to lead the Three Lions to next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The manager has spoken about his future when asked about extending his contract with the England national football team.

Sky Sports are reporting that FA CEO Mark Bullingham earlier hinted that the manager will be handed an extended contract which will keep him in job until 2024.

