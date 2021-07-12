Nigerians have been thrown into mourning following the death of popular singer, Sound Sultan, on Sunday, July 11

The late singer's colleagues have taken to social media to express their shock and heartbreak at his sudden passing

Mavin crew member, DJ Big N, revealed on social media how religious Sound Sultan was all through his time

Popular singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi passed away on July 11, 2021, and the entire entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning.

Colleagues of the late superstar have all sadly taken to social media to talk about how much of a good man he was as well as pay their tribute to him.

DJ Big N shares last conversation with late Sound Sultan Photo credit: @djbign

Mavin crew member, DJ Big N, who was still in shock like several others tried to make sense of the sudden situation.

Sound Sultan was highly religious

The DJ shared a photo of the late singer and disclosed that he held religion dearly to his heart. According to Big N, Sultan never smoked, took alcohol or even looked at another woman other than his wife.

He shared screenshots of their conversation where he assured that based on the doctor's statement he was doing better.

Big N also shared the video of the late singer's last visit to the hospital, where the doctors called a number which probably signified that he was doing better.

An excited Sound Sultan was heard rejoicing as he laughed with them.

He wrote:

"God, I can never question you, I just want it to make sense to me. Lanre No Smoke, Lanre No drink (Mr Maltina) Lanre no look woman other than his wife, Lanre was highly religious. So once again, someone make this make sense to me. I guess God has better plans for you. Rest Well. Idol. @chuma.x @mrdilofficial @official_ikechukwu @djjimmyjatt sultan Don go oo…"

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted under the DJ's post below:

Korraobidi:

"It makes no sense."

Adiesbluebitee:

"When money is not the problem May sickness never be the problem. RIP Sound Sultan."

Officialqueens_kitchen:

"Da*mn! He was already rejoicing."

Onyinye_fr:

"Hey Jesus!!! I can't believe this!!!!"

Colleagues virtually attend Sound Sultan's burial

Late Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan was buried at a cemetery in New Jersey, US, on the evening of Sunday, July 11, according to Muslim rites.

Unfortunately, colleagues and other family members who would have loved to say a final goodbye to the singer couldn’t get the chance. However, some others who made it to the cemetery streamed the funeral ceremony on Zoom and Instagram.

A host of celebrities like 2baba, Lala Akindoju, Daddy Showkey, Tania Omotayo, Eldee among others all tuned in to watch the proceeding and say their last goodbye to the singer.

Source: Legit.ng