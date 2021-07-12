Jack Grealish has leapt to his defence after he was being accused by Roy Keane of not taking a penalty during England's loss to Italy

The 25-year-old was called out by the Man United legend for allowing youngster Bukayo Saka to take a penalty in the match

The Three Lions are yet to win a major international trophy since their World Cup triumph in 1966 when they hosted and won it

Jack Grealish has hit back at Roy Keane who blamed him for not taking responsibility during England's shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Mirror.

There have been controversies surrounding why Bukayo Saka was given the task of that magnitude at the European Championships final at the Wembley Stadium.

The 19-year-old missed his opportunity from nine yards courtesy of a brilliant save from Gianluigi Donnarumma as the Azzurri's became European champions for the second time.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho had earlier missed their respective spot-kicks but Saka's slip was decisive to Italy winning the cup.

Only captain Harry Kane and defender Harry Maguire were the two Englishmen that converted their penalties.

Roy Keane's claims

The United legend pointed accusing hands at Raheem Sterling and Grealish for not joining Kane and Maguire on the queue for a spot-kicks.

He said on ITV:

"If you're Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can't.

"You cannot let a shy 19-year-old go up in front of you. They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up."

Grealish's defence

However, Aston Villa star Grealish has come out to defend himself and also lashed out at Keane for reacting to the situation without caution.

Jack Grealish slammed Roy Keane for claiming he avoided taking penalties in England's loss to Italy. Photo by Mike Egerton and Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old posted on his social media handle:

"I said I wanted to take one!!!!

"The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will…"

England boss Gareth Southgate also defended his choice of players in the build-up to the penalties that he was sticking to what was agreed upon on the training ground.

The 19-year-old took the last penalty and it was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma who was named Player of the Tournament after the game.

All three substitutes including Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were ages 23 and 21 also missed their spot-kicks for the Three Lions.

