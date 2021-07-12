Gareth Southgate has stated that he is looking forward to taking England to the 2022 FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar

CEO of the English FA Mark Bullingham is reportedly preparing to hand the manager an extended contract until 2024

Southgate stated that although it is not the appropriate time to talk about contract extension, he admits he wants to lead the squad to Qatar

England manager Gareth Southgate seems to be putting the Euro 2020 final match disappointment behind him stating that he hopes to lead the Three Lions to next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Sky Sports are reporting that FA CEO Mark Bullingham earlier hinted that the manager will be handed an extended contract which will keep him in job until 2024.

Southgate saw Italy snap the Euro 2020 title after the Azzurri defeated his side 3-2 via penalties after the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

The manager has spoken about his future when asked about extending his contract with the England national football team.

He replied via Sports Star:

"I don't think now is an appropriate time to be thinking about it. We have to qualify for Qatar. I need time to go away and reflect on Euro 2020. I need a rest.

"It is an amazing experience but to lead your country in these tournaments takes its toll.

"I said at the time it is great to have that internal support, you greatly value that as a manager.

"I don't want to commit to anything longer than I should and I don't want to outstay my welcome so all of those things need consideration.

"I want to take the team to Qatar, I feel we have made progress over the four years, we have had a fourth, a third and a second-placed finish and that is as good as anyone.

Meanwhile, Man United legend Roy Keane has waded in on Bukayo Saka's decisive penalty miss that handed Italy the European Championship title at the Wembley Stadium.

The 19-year-old took the last penalty and it was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma who was named Player of the Tournament after the game.

All three substitutes including Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were ages 23 and 21 also missed their spot-kicks for the Three Lions.

Keane believes England Gareth Southgate could have thought of using more experienced players like Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish in the shoot-out.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Harry Kane showed great leadership skills as he consoled his teammates after England's penalty loss to at Euro 2020 finals, SunSport report.

The Tottenham striker was also spotted consoling his teary wife Katy who wished her husband lifted the trophy at the expense of the Italians.

In the build-up to the match, Katy had shared a heartfelt message to her husband expressing how proud she was of him.

