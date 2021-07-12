Roy Keane is unhappy with England's selection of players in the shootout loss to Italy at the Euro 2020 finals at Wembley Stadium

The former Man United captain believes senior players in the Three Lions squad would have been handed the responsibility ahead of young players

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed their respective spot-kicks that gave the Azzurri's the title

Man United legend Roy Keane has waded in on Bukayo Saka's decisive penalty miss that handed Italy the European Championship title at the Wembley Stadium, Sky Sports.

The 19-year-old took the last penalty and it was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma who was named Player of the Tournament after the game.

All three substitutes including Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho who were ages 23 and 21 also missed their spot-kicks for the Three Lions.

Keane believes England Gareth Southgate could have thought of using more experienced players like Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish in the shoot-out.

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire converted their penalties while Jordan Pickford on his own saved two spot-kicks from the Italians, only for Saka to miss the leveler.

Keane told ITV:

"If you're (Raheem) Sterling or (Jack) Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid [Saka] go up for a penalty ahead of you, you can't.

"You cannot let a shy 19-year-old go up in front of you. They have a lot more experience, Sterling has won trophies, they had to get in front of the young kid and stand up."

Roy Keane believes the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish should not have allowed Bukayo saka take a penalty. Photo by Paul Ellis and Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

However, Southgate defended his decision in picking his penalty-takers for the game and insisted that he followed what was done in training.

Southgate said:

"I chose the penalty takers based on what we've done in training and nobody is on their own. We've won together as a team and it's absolutely on all of us in terms of not being able to win the game tonight."

The Tottenham striker was also spotted consoling his teary wife Katy who wished her husband lifted the trophy at the expense of the Italians.

In the build-up to the match, Katy had shared a heartfelt message to her husband expressing how proud she was of him.

