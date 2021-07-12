Italy emerge European Champions for the second time after beating England 3-2 on penalties at Wembley Stadium

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci played an important role after scoring the equaliser in the 67th minute

The 34-year-old went ahead to taunt the Three Lions supporters to eat more pasta after the defeat

Leonardo Bonucci was the hero for Italy in their Euro 2020 triumph at Wembley Stadium after scoring the crucial goal that helped them stretch the game into extra time, and then penalties.

Luke Shaw had given England the lead with a thunder of a shot from close range in the opening two minutes of the encounter after receiving a delivery from Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier.

The Juventus centre-back restored parity for the Azzurri in the 67th minute from the six-yard after what looked like an organised goal-mouth scramble situation.

Both teams, however, proceeded to the shootouts after playing 1-1 in 120 minutes and the trio of Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford failed to convert their kicks.

Leonardo Bonucci's message to England fans

After helping his side lift their second European Championship title, Bonucci rubbed the defeat on the English fans' faces after going to the camera to say as reported by Sport Bible.

"More pasta! We need to eat more pasta!"

Meanwhile, the Italians stretch their unbeaten run to 34 games in all competitions after the triumph over Gareth Southgate's men in front of their home fans.

Gianluigi Donnarumma was also very important to his side's victory after saving two of the three penalties England players lost, while Rashford's effort hit the bar and never crossed the line.

Jordan Pickford equally rose to the occasion, but his efforts didn't show as his colleagues failed to step up in the shootouts.

Bukayo Saka, Sancho, and Rashford suffer racial abuse

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is at the centre of racial attacks following his failure to convert England's last penalty kick during their shootouts against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The 19-year-old along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho squandered the Three Lions' chances of winning their first-ever European title as well as their first in 55 years.

They have waited for another silverware since they last lifted the FIFA World Cup title in 1966 and they came close this summer but they could only finish runners up behind the Azzurri.

