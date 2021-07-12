Nigerian singer Victor AD has taken to his social media page with a touching tribute to late TB Joshua

Victor revealed that the cleric showed him and his family so much undeserved love and help countless times

The singer also disclosed that even after God used TB Joshua to heal his sickness, he still got over a million naira from him

Popular Nigerian singer, Victor AD just like a lot of Nigerians has taken to social media to talk about how much of a good man the late TB Joshua was.

The cleric passed away few days to his 58th birthday and the singer penned a tribute to him recently on Instagram.

Singer Victor AD lists ways late TB Joshua helped him Photo credit: @victoradere/@tbjoshua

Victor AD disclosed that God used the late cleric to heal him of skin diseases little boy a after parading several hospitals and it did not stop at that.

TB Joshua showed the singer and his family undeserved love and help countless times.

The singer also said that when he needed help, the late cleric reached out to him out of the blues and gave him over a million naira.

"I still remember how God used you to heal me from skin disease as a little boy.. after moving from one hospital to another but all to no avail."

"I remember wen I was going through some challenges and I was planning to speak to you about it. But before I did u reached out to me and gave me over a million naira."

Victor AD also touched on the impact the late synagogue overseer had on his spiritual life and how he overlooked his flaws.

"You taught me how to PRAY FOR GRACE AND GOD’S MERCY. and exclude all boasting from my achievements. You never judged me even when you knew my flaws. You welcomed me with so much love and said everyone makes mistake and mistakes are correctable."

Nigerians react

Read some of the comments sighted on the post below:

Her_majesty_rose:

"Those of us that had the rare privilege to have one on one encounter with me are really blessed. He was and still is an amazing father and teacher. He's irreplaceable."

Raymond_humble1:

"Father to many nations."

Yungnellyd:

"May his soul rest in peace Amen."

Prinzi_swiz:

"RIP great prophet of my generation."

