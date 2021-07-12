Gareth Southgate guided the Three Lions of England to their first final in a major tournament after about 55 years

It however ended in a sad note after Italy defeated England 3-2 via penalties to emerge champions at Wembley

Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all missed their respective spot kicks, but Southgate has defended them

Following their Euro 2020 final loss to Italy via penalty shootout, England manager Gareth Southgate has defended Bukayo Saka who failed to convert his spot kick alongside Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, Daily Star reports.

Italy emerge Euro 2020 champions by winning 3-2 during the penalty shootout after the game had ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

England manager Gareth Southgate stated that it was his fault as he defended the three players after fans lambast the stars.

The sides could not be separated following 120 minutes of action after Leonardo Bonucci had levelled Luke Shaw's early opener for the Three Lions.

After Saka missed the decisive kick, Southgate was quick to defend the Arsenal star when he stated that he personally picked the penalty takers and should be responsible.

Southgate said via Mirror:

“That’s my decision to give him that penalty, that’s totally my responsibility. It’s not him or Marcus or Jadon, we work together, we work through them in training, that’s the order we came to.

"That’s my decision as a coach."

“We prepared as well as we could for the (penalty shootout), that’s my responsibility, I chose the guys to take the kicks.

“In the end, we weren’t quite able to see the game through in the normal regulation time."

Meanwhile, Harry Kane showed great leadership traits as he consoled his teammates after England's penalty loss to at Euro 2020 finals, The Sun reports.

The Tottenham striker was also spotted consoling his teary wife Katy who wished her husband lifted the trophy at the expense of the Italians.

In the build-up to the match, Katy had shared a heartfelt message to her husband expressing how proud she was of him.

Photos of the couple emerged as Kane held on to his childhood sweetheart as she wipes away her tears.

