Ahmed Musa made a tribute on his social media handle in honour of the late Nigerian hip-hop artiste Sound Sultan

Olarenwaju Fasasi had endured throat cancer for a few years before losing the battle on July 11, 2021, in the United States

The body of the deceased has been laid to rest amid tears at the Malboro Muslim cemetery in New Jersey, in the United States

Ahmed Musa has joined several Nigerian celebrities in paying tribute to Olarenwaju Fasasi also known as Sound Sultan.

The passing away of the legendary hip-hop artiste shocked the entertainment industry in Nigeria and beyond.

The singer and songwriter is understood to be battling with throat cancer for the past few years before giving the ghost at age 44.

Ahmed Musa pays tribute to legendary Nigerian hip-hop artiste Sound Sultan Photo by @ahmedmusa

Source: Instagram

Super Eagles captain, Musa who had in who had at one time dined with the 'Jagbajantis' crooner honoured the legendary singer.

The Nigerian international shared a photo of himself and Sound Sultan on his Instagram story with a caption "R.I.P. Legend" with a crying and heartbroken emojis.

The Naija Ninja's body was laid to rest according to Islamic rites at the Malboro Muslim cemetery in New Jersey, United States.

Musa joined Nigerian Professional League side Kano Pillars on a short spell to help him keep shape ahead of the summer transfer.

The 28-year-old is expected to complete a summer move to a top European club during the busy transfer schedule.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has shared adorable photo of himself and wife Juliet Ejue to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

The former Leicester City forward and his dear wife Juliet Ejue have been together since 2017 living happily and they have also been blessed with two kids.

According to the awesome photo Ahmed Musa posted on his Instagram page, the Nigerian super footballer thanked his creator for the chance to have Juliet as wife.

Since Ahmed Musa rejoined Nigerian club Kano Pillars, the 28-year-old has been impressive for the Sai Masugida who are currently occupying third position on the NPFL table.

Source: Legit