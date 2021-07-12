"Go back to Nigeria."

England will have to wait for another time before winning their first title in well over five decades

The Three Lions came close to lifting the European Championship at Wembley Stadium but they lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy

Disappointed fans have now made Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford the scapegoats after losing their spot-kicks in the shootouts

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is at the centre of racial attacks following his failure to convert England's last penalty kick during their shootouts against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

The 19-year-old along with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho squandered the Three Lions' chances of winning their first-ever European title as well as their first in 55 years.

They have waited for another silverware since they last lifted the FIFA World Cup title in 1966 and they came close this summer but they could only finish runners up behind the Azzurri.

Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Rashford before the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England. Photo by Facundo Arrizabalaga - Pool

Source: Getty Images

Luke Shaw gave the English team the lead as early as the second minute but Leonardo Bonucci's equaliser restored parity for the Italians as the game stretched into extra minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Harry Kane and Harry Maguire converted their spot-kicks but the above-mention trio failed and they have now been subjected to all manners of ridicule by angry fans who aimed terrible messages at them.

UK prime minister Borris Johnson condemned the attacks

Meanwhile, prime minister Borris Johnson has condemned those racially abusing the players despite their heroic acts all through the competition as reported by Daily Mail. He said:

"This England team deserves to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.

What some fans said

Meanwhile, some disappointed fans couldn't hide how they felt and they took it out on the 19-year-old, with one saying:

One of the racists told the Arsenal youngster to:

"Go back to Nigeria."

While another said:

"Get out my country."

And another wrote:

"Take banana n****r."

Gareth Southgate's men were unbeaten all through the tournament until they lost their most crucial game in the final and they will now have to wait a little longer to bring a trophy home.

They finished as the fourth-best team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after losing the third-place match to Belgium.

Italy denied England Euro 2020 title

Legit.ng earlier reported that Italy are the new European champions following their 3-2 victory on penalties over England at Wembley Stadium.

Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho's kicks to help the Azzurri win the silverware after playing a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes.

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw opened the scoring for the Three Lions with a thunderous shot from close range after connecting with Kieran Trippier's stunning cross.

Source: Legit Newspaper