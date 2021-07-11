Tammy Abraham could be on his way to join West Ham United this summer from European champions Chelsea

The England international has been out of favour at Stamford Bridge since Thomas Tuchel took over as coach

Aston Villa are also reported to be interested in the signing of the 23-year-old striker who scored 12 goals last season for Chelsea

West Ham United are now reportedly ahead of fellow Premier League side Aston Villa in the race to sign embattled Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer from Stamford Bridge.

David Moyes who is the gaffer of West Ham United is planning hard to recruit best legs so as for him to be able to fight for a better place on the League standings next term.

Abraham, who was pictured at the Wimbledon men’s finals along with stars including Tom Cruise, made 32 Blues appearances across all competitions last term.

The agile striker who is also a Borussia Dortmund and Wolves target, notched up 12 goals and six assists for Thomas Tuchel’s team last season.

Abraham, 23, who rose through Chelsea’s academy ranks to its first team, has reportedly been valued around the £40million mark by Thomas Tuchel’s Blues.

According to the report on UK Sun and Hard Tackle, West Ham United chiefs are ready to beat Aston Villa for the signature of the Englishman.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea who are the reigning European champions are ready to offer German giants Borussia Dortmund massive £150m (around N85.3 billion) for the transfer of Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge.

Last season, the Blues chiefs spent big on the transfer of players with the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz costing them mega amount, but they gained something at the end of the season as they won the Champions League beating Manchester City in the final.

The London based side are aware that next coming term will be tough in Europe and they are now planning to bolster their squad so as for them to perform well.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich would prefer to have Romelu Lukaku at Stmaford Bridge next term, but Inter Milan are not ready to do business with any club over the Belgian striker.

