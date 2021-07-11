Premier League-winning manager Claudio Ranieri has backed Italy to beat England at Wembley Stadium to list Euro 2020 title.

Both teams are yet to taste defeat since the tournament kicked off exactly one month ago but one of them must surrender their unbeaten status at the end of the game.

The Three Lions are chasing their first-ever European silverware while the Azzurri will be hoping to emerge victorious for the second time.

Claudio Raineri during the Premier League title parade after guiding Leicester City to a historic triumph in 2016. Photo by Laurence Griffiths

Raineri admits that Roberto Mancini and his men will be playing against 12 players - the 12th being the fans but insisted that the Italians have the mentality to withstand and win the trophy regardless.

What Claudio Raineri said about Euro 2020 final

The 69-year-old who guided Leicester City to their historic Premier League triumph told BBC Sport and quoted by Complete Sport, saying:

“I’m very happy because there are some young players and, of course, some players with an experience like Georgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Jorginho. There is a very good blend.

“It’s very important that we come back to a high level. It’s important for all Italian people, not only for the fans.

“We now have the right mentality. Yes, we have the Italian soul – we stay together, we suffer, we fight – but Mancini wants to give to the Italian team the happiness to play forward, to attack in every situation.

“Our mentality has changed in two years. When it’s possible, we want to dominate the opponent. When it’s not possible, we try to win the match.”

The kick-off for the final at Wembley Stadium is 8 pm.

Gernot Rohr predicts Euro 2020 winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is backing England to win the 2020 EURO final as they go out to face former world champions Italy.

England no doubt fought their ways into the final thanks to their impressive performances so far and they will be hoping to lift a title for the first time since 1966.

It has been 55 years now that English fans last celebrated winning a trophy and they are all expecting their team to triumph over the Italians.

