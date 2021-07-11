Giovanni Di Lorenzo could be on his way to Premier League side Manchester United this summer from Napoli

Manchester United are seriously looking for the transfer of the Italian defender who has been impressive at EURO 2020

Lorenzo has played 69 games for Napoli since he joined the club in 2019 from Empoli and he has six goals

Italy international and Napoli defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo has reportedly emerged as summer transfer target for Manchester United who have been monitoring him at the EURO 2020 tournament.

So far in the 2020 EURO tournament, Giovanni Di Lorenzo has been impressive for Italy as they prepare to face England in the final of the competition.

And Di Lorenzo will almost certainly line up for Italy against England at Wembley on Sunday in what would be his fifth start of the tournament.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo in action for Italy at the EURO 2020. Photo by Frank Augstein

Source: Getty Images

But his club career now looks to be up in the air following rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United before the start of next season.

According to the report on Daily Star and UK Sun, Manchester United have been informed that the player stated clearly that he likes the Premier League.

