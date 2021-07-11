Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling relaxed while holidaying in Majorca days after crashing out of Euro 2020

The five-time Champions League winner shared a stunning picture of himself on his Instagram page

Ronaldo will look to sort out his future with Juventus when his holiday expires as he has one more year on his deal with them

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have moved on from the disappointment of Euro 2020 as the forward flaunts his incredible body structure on his official Instagram page.

The 36-year-old failed to lift Portugal beyond the last-16 stage after losing 1-0 to Belgium on Sunday, June 27.

However, he could end up winning the tournament's golden boot award after scoring five goals and one assist in just four matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo waves to the fans after returning to Lisbon following Euro 2020 ouster. Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto

However, since the Juventus forward bowed out of the competition, he has been spending time unwinding and relaxing with his family on his yacht and other exotic places.

Part of his activities was launching the New York franchise of his hotel earlier this month - a month after opening the Madrid outlet.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is now back to pepper his over 310 million followers with another stunning picture while holidaying in Majorca.

How much Ronaldo pays £10,000 per night

SunSport reports that the attacker stays in a luxurious £10,000 a night mansion along with Georgina Rodriguez and his four children, which boasts a helipad, tennis court, pool, and a spa.

Meanwhile, it is left to be seen if the Portugal international will remain at Juventus next season or join another club this summer as he has one more year left on his current deal with the Turin club.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens New York branch of Pestana CR7 hotel

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has launched his fourth hotel in midtown Manhattan, New York City barely one month after opening the Madrid branch.

The 36-year-old opened his first hospitality business in his hometown in Madeira and then proceeded to launch another one in Lisbon before that of Madrid.

Ronaldo took to his official Instagram page to announce the grand opening of his latest hotel - the first outside of Europe.

