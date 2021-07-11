Lionel Messi and his teammates at the Argentina national team have won the 2021 Copa America title

They achieved this success after beating Brazil in the final of the tournament played on Saturday night, July 10

Former English footballer Gary Lineker has praised Lionel Messi for the new success recorded in his career

Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has received congratulatory message from fomer English professional footballer Gary Lineker who was happy with the Barcelona star winning the Copa America.

Lionel Messi was in joyous momentum on Saturday night, July 10, as Angel Di Maria's goal gave Argentina the win over Brazil in what was a painful defeat for Neymar and his teammates.

This will be the first time that Lionel Messi will be winning a title with Argentina and the Barcelona captain has been praised by football fraternities across the world.

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina at 2021 Copa America. (Photo by Wagner Meier

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Mirror, Gary Lineker was full of praise for Lionel Messi who will now be turning his attention towards signing a new deal at Barcelona.

"Congratulations to Argentina on winning Copa America. A major tournament success for Messi after so many near misses and such a long wait.

"He’s been preposterously good in this tournament and another Ballon d’Or is a given. The undisputed goat world football."

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi scored four goals in the tournament and was named as the best player in what was an incredible record.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Lionel Messi showed his kind side after he was pictured consoling his former Barcelona teammate Neymar shortly after the Copa America final.

Messi's Argentina stunned rivals Brazil 1-0 to be crowned champions of South America.

Brazil silenced Peru en route to the final of the competition, with Argentina seeing off Colombia to set up a crunch meeting with the Samba Boys.

However, it was Lionel Scaloni's men who eventually emerged as continental champions, with Angel Di Maria's first-half goal making all the difference.

The title was Argentina's first in 28 years and meant everything for Messi who was desperate to end his International curse.

The final whistle at the historic Maracana Stadium saw Neymar break into tears before Messi went over to commiserate with him.

Earlier before the kickoff, the two players had been awarded the 'player of the tournament' prize.

Source: Legit.ng