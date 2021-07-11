Lionel Messi has been without a club since July 1 after his contract with Barcelona expired last month

Talks are still ongoing as regards the terms of the new deal he is expected to sign which should keep him at Camp Nou until 2023

The 34-year-old was said to have been earning a massive €139m gross per year with his lucrative deal

Messi recently won the Copa America title for Argentina after waiting for over 16 years without anything

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi is reportedly missing out on a whopping €100,000 after running down his contract at Barcelona.

The 34-year-old legend is currently a free agent with the winger yet to agree a new deal with the La Liga giants.

According to Mail Online, Barca boss Ronald Koeman is still confident the club will be able to convince their Starman to commit to a long-term future.

Lionel Messi has previously banked a whopping €139m gross per year, but the figure is expected to decrease significantly should he pen a new contract. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In spite of all these dramas, the Copa America champion is still coy about whether he will stay at the Camp Nou, with the club currently understood to be in a deep financial crisis.

The financial crunch came to the fore after Barcelona exceeding La Liga's strict salary limit by 40 percent.

The Spanish league's Financial Fair Play rules limit each club's expenditure on salaries each season and Barca are believed to have had a limit of £296 million.

L'Equipe now reports Messi's decision to stall over a new deal has seen him lose at least €100,000 a day.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner was previously earning a whopping €139m gross per year, but the figure is expected to decrease significantly should he pen a new contract.

Messi ends Argentina trophy wait

Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina are champions of this year’s Copa America with Lionel Messi winning his first title following a 1-0 win over Brazil on Saturday night.

The only goal of the encounter was scored by veteran Angel Di Maria in the 22nd minute helping La Albiceleste to end a 28-year wait for a major trophy.

The result also ended Brazil’s unbeaten record at home which stretches to over 2500 days as the Samba Boys were defeated at the Maracana stadium.

Source: Legit