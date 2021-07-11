Argentina captain Lionel Messi will cherish this moment for a long time in his life after winning the Copa America title

The 34-year-old inspired La Albiceleste to a 1-0 triumph over Brazil in the final of the continental championship

The 34-year-old superstar also won the top scorer and the best player awards at the end of the tournament

Lionel Messi has ended his long wait for international silverware after winning the Copa America title with Argentina this summer.

Angel Di Maria's lone strike in the first half was all the La Albiceleste needed to beat tournament hosts Brazil at the Maranaca Stadium.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the triumph, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner said he could not quantify his joy for breaking the jinx.

Lionel Messi giving Copa America title the kiss of his life after waiting 16 years to win silverware with Argentina. Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

The 34-year-old needed to reach his fifth final in all competitions before eventually lifting a trophy for the Argentine national team.

Lionel Messi reacts to winning the Copa America title

Messi had been to three Copa America and one World Cup finals but settled for the silver medal in all four appearances until he was determined to win in 2021. ESPN quoted the forward saying:

"I was close many times. I knew it would happen eventually. I am grateful to God for giving me this moment, in Brazil against Brazil. I think He was saving this moment for me.

"I still don't think we are aware of what we have done, beyond becoming champions. Now we're really happy, celebrating, but this is a game for the history books, beating Brazil in a final in Brazil.

"It's crazy. I can't explain how happy I feel. I've been sad many times [with Argentina after tournaments] but I knew it would happen and there's no better moment. This team deserved it."

Messi also claimed the top scorer's award as well as the best player of the tournament as the Albiceleste ended their 28-year wait for a trophy.

Lionel Messi won Copa America's top scorer and best player awards

