England will be facing Italy in the final of the EURO 2020 which is expected to be a tough battle between these two sides

Harry Kane has however enjoined his teammates in the England national team to use their full energy for the tie

Since he started playing for Tottenham and the national team, Harry Kane has not won any title in his career

Harry Kane who is the captain of the England national senior team has urged his teammates to be ruthless in their EURO 2020 final clash against Italy on Sunday night, July 11.

The stage is now set for final of the EURO 2020 which will be played in Wembley and England will be hoping to end their 55-year run without a title.

Gareth Southgate's side have been impressive so far in the tournament even though they labored hard before beating Denmark in the semifinal of the EURO 2020.

Harry Kane in action for England at the EURO 2020.

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on UK Sun, Harry Kane he want his teammates and himself to make history by beating Italy in the final.

“It’s about doing what we have done and what we’ve learnt for the last four or five years as a group.

“That’s being calm in moments and then being ruthless — that’s what we are going to need to do against a very good Italian side.

“We’re representing the country and want everyone to be proud of what we’re doing, on and off the pitch.

“To have these Euros at Wembley, in front of our fans, where we can really connect with them and see their joy, has been truly special.”

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling stated clearly that the penalty given to England against Denmark in the semifinal of the EURO 2020 was a genuine and clean one.

England have reached the final of the EURO 2020 following their 2-1 win over Denmark with Harry Kane netting the winner despite the Three-Lions conceding the first goal.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark the lead in the 30th minute only for Simon Kjaer to score an own goal before the end of the first half to level things up for England.

14 minutes into the extra time, Raheem Sterling went down after a challenge from Joakim Maehle in which the referee blew a penalty for England.

Denmark goalkeeper saved the kick, but Harry Kane went on to score the rebound as the match ended 2-1 in favour of England.

