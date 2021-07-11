Lionel Messi clinched 2021 Copa America highest goalscorer's and the golden boot awards

The four-time Champions League winner also won his first-ever title for Argentina after beating Brazil in the final

PSG attacker Di Maria scored the only goal that separated both sides in the game as La Albiceleste won their 15th Copa America title

Lionel Messi went to Brazil to scoop most of the awards available after an impressive display at the 2021 edition of the Copa America Championship.

The 34-year-old won his first major title with Argentina for the first time in his career after his Argentina team defeated hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final at the Maracana Stadium.

Paris Saint Germain superstar Angel Di Maria scored and Rodrigo De Paul combined to score the only goal that handed La Albiceleste the silverware.

Lionel Messi admiring his top scorer's award after scoring four goals and five assists in the 2021 Copa America championship. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi will not just be going home with the title in itself, the Barcelona captain finished the tournament as the highest goals scorer with four goals and five assists.

Although Colombia's Luiz Diaz also had four goals in the tournament, he however had no assist that could help him contend with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Messi also ended up winning the best player of the competition following his impressive displays all the way in the championship as reported by mykhel.com.

List of top award winners at Copa America 2021

Copa America 2021 Golden Boot Award - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Copa America 2021 Golden Glove Award - Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Copa America 2021 Golden Ball (Best Player) Award: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Copa America 2021 Best Player of final: Angel di Maria (Argentina)

Messi can now boast of a national team silverware after several trophies with Barcelona with many criticising him for not committing himself enough to Argentina.

And Diego Maradona will probably be excited for the winger right now.

