Taiwo Awoniyi has returned to the Liverpool squad as Jurgen Klopp named the Nigerian striker in his team for pre-season activities

Former Super Eagles striker Peter Ijeh has urged the youngster to seize the opportunity to break into the first team

Ijeh says Awoniyi is filled with talents and can play alongside top forwards like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane

Former Nigerian international Peter Ijeh has applauded Taiwo Awoniyi’s inclusion in Liverpool’s 34-man squad for pre-season activities.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will camp in Austria from Monday, July 12, in preparation for the 2021-22 season and Peter Ijeh is delighted that Awoniyi’s name is included.

The Nigerian forward joined the Reds in 2015 but had been on loan spells with clubs in Belgium and Germany due to work permit issues.

Having perfected his papers, Awoniyi who impressed on loan at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin last season has now returned to the Liverpool squad.

Former Nigerian international Peter Ijeh who had five caps for Nigeria believes the 23-year-old forward has all it takes to play alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and others in the Liverpool attack.

Ijeh told Legit.ng:

“For the club naming him sends a positive signal that he has potentials that need to be polished and could be a potential replaceable for any of the strikers.

“It is also a good marketing strategy for Liverpool FC fanbase in Nigeria.

“Playing along side with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott, Taiwo Awoniyi...

“A concentrated striker only needs a chance to imprint his name in the starting line-up properly and establish himself. Impossible is nothing.”

Liverpool’s 34-man squad via This Is Anfield:

Goalkeepers: Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Loris Karius, Marcelo Pitaluga, Harvey Davies

Defenders: Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Ben Davies, Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips, Billy Koumetio, Owen Beck, Conor Bradley

Midfielders: James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Marko Grujic, Ben Woodburn, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Kaide Gordon, Mateusz Musialowski, Tyler Morton

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Harvey Elliott, Taiwo Awoniyi.

