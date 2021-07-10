Italian squad has been thrown into confusion after three of their staff members tested positive for COVID-19

The Azzurri are preparing for the final of their Eur0 2020 final clash against England at Wembley this weekend

However, none of the players returned positive after the tests were carried out and they have moved to another camp ahead of the game

Italy camp has reportedly been hit with deadly coronavirus panic barely one day to their all-important Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 11

Sources reveal that three members of the Azzurri media team tested positive for the deadly coronavirus thereby creating tension among them.

Italian team during their penalty shootouts against Italy in the semifinals. Photo by Claudio Villa

Source: Getty Images

The outcomes of those tests were said to have forced the Italians to take precautionary measures ahead of the encounter as reported by Daily Mail and SunSport.

Their training camp situated at Coverciano on the outskirts of Florence has since then been closed down with sanitisation immediately carried out.

The publications added that those affected members of staff were said to have been exposed to the virus during their stay in London for the semifinal triumph over Spain.

What was said about the COVID-19 issue

Meanwhile, no members of the Italian playing squad or coaching staff was infected with COVID-19 after their test results returned, but precautions remain ongoing. A source at the Italian FA told the Sun:

"It's not the ideal preparation for the team and we are making sure that none of them are infected but we are taking no chances and tests are being carried out.

"The chance of infection with any of the team is small but we want to be sure. It means that training sessions with the media in attendance have all been cancelled and we are having to make other arrangements."

One journalist and two technicians make up the party of three who tested positive for the deadly virus.

