Nigerian lender, Fidelity Bank has been accused of owing Kaduna State Government N43.3 million for a period of nine years, since 2011

The tax debt led to Kaduna Internal Revenue Service closing the branches of Fidelity Bank in the metropolitan area of the state

The tax administrator said it obtained court order to shutdown branches of the financial institutions across Kaduna State

Operations of Fidelity Bank in Kaduna State has been shutdown. The state government's Internal Revenue Service locked the commercial bank's branches.

Aisha Mohammed, the Legal Adviser and Board Secretary of the state's tax administrator made it known during a press briefing.

The crackdown affected four branches, which are located in Ali Akilu Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Polytechnic Road by Maimuna Gwarzo Junction, and Kachia Road.

What caused the shutdown of Fidelity branches

The company is accused of refusing to pay its outstanding tax returns for the last nine years. Mohammed stated that the tax has accumulated to N43.3 million.

This led Kaduna State government to approach the court and obtain an order to stop the operation of the financial institution led by Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe.

Prior to closing the branches of Fidelity Bank in Kaduna, the state government was said to have issued tax assessment five times on the lender, but no response was received.

She said the tax payment is enshrined in the constitution:

“This is provided for in Section 104 (3) and (4) of the Personal Income Tax (Amendment) Act. 2011 and Section 37 (3) and (4) of Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020 as amended.”

Fidelity Bank denies probing former CEO

The lender denied investigating its former Chief Executive Officer, Nnamdi Okonkwo, who left his position January this year for Onyeali-Ikpe.

It was earlier reported that the current chief executive was spearheading a probe against her predecessor's activities while he was leading the company.

Okonkwo had led Fidelity Bank for six years, from 2014 to 2020, a period the financial institution described as impressive for them.

