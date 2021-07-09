Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former head of state, has raised concerns over the frequent defections by politicians in the country

FCT, Abuja - A former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said the frequent defections by politicians have caused tension in the country.

Abubakar stated that defections could trigger a political crisis in Nigeria.

Abdulsalami Abubakar says defections have a negative influence on Nigerian politics. Photo: Issouf Sanogo

According to Daily Trust, he made the statement on Thursday, July 8, at the launch of the Peace and Inclusive Security Initiative by governors in Abuja.

He said:

“These acts of defections cause violence and overheat the polity because of a simple act of one politician. These decisions spur violence and crisis.”

This Day reported that at the event, the British High Commission in Nigeria warned that insecurity could destabilise the Nigerian democratic process.

Presidency says PDP may become empty before 2023

Meanwhile, following the defection of some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other party bigwigs to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the presidency has said the main opposition party in the country may become empty before the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng reported that the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina stated this on Thursday, July 8, in a piece titled, ‘Speaking to PDP in the language it understands.’

Adesina said the PDP is being spoken to in the language it understands, adding that it is screaming blue murder.

Governor Makinde urges PDP to hold its members

In another news, amid the defection of some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and other party bigwigs to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Seyi Makinde has shared an insight on what the opposition must do.

The Punch reported that the Oyo state governor on Thursday, July 8, said the party must do everything to hold its members and chieftains together.

Makinde made this known when the reconciliation committee led by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlolam submitted its report to him.

Source: Legit.ng